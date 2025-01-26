Broncos Head to the Mainland to Battle Giants

Langley, BC - The Swift Current Broncos (23-18-1-1) look for back to back wins as they continue their BC Division road-swing into Langley to battle the Vancouver Giants (23-17-5-0) Sunday.

Swift Current are winners of three straight games including Saturday's comeback win in Victoria where the Broncos would win 5-4 in a four round shootout to start the road-trip through BC on the right foot. As for their counterpart the Vancouver Giants are coming off a win in Kelowna Saturday and are 6-3-1-0 in their last ten games.

You can catch tonight's broadcast on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 5:45 with puck-drop scheduled for 6 PM.

For more on tonight's game, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 23-18-1-1 Home: 15-7-1-0 Away: 8-11-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 6-2-1-0 Home: 3-0-1-0 Away: 3-2-0-0

LAST GAME 5-4 SOW @ Royals: The Swift Current Broncos trailed three different times during Saturday's game in Victoria but Rylan Gould lead the way with two goals including the game-tying mark with 59.9 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Where in an eventual shootout Trae Wilke would score the shootout winner giving the Broncos their first win on their BC Division road-trip.

VS. VANCOUVER: This is the only meeting of the season between the Giants and Broncos. In the 2023-24 season at the Langley Events Centre, the Broncos defeated the Giants 6-3 on October 13, 2023. Reid Dyck made 37 saves in the win. Lifetime against Vancouver, the Broncos are 15-8-2-1. While in Vancouver/Langley, Swift Current is 4-6-2-1.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

January 26/2025 - at Vancouver October 13/2023 - at Vancouver (6-3 SC)

