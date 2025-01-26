T-Birds' Win Streak Ends in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Matej Pekar scored their lone goal as the Seattle Thunderbirds lost, 6-1, to the Everett Silvertips Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena. The setback ended Seattle's two game winning streak. Next up for the T-Birds is a three-game homestand beginning Friday versus the Vancouver Giants at the accesso ShoWare Center. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Head coach Matt O'Dette liked his team's start and felt they had some good early shifts. But Everett scored two goals, a minute apart, eight minutes into the game and the T-Birds were chasing from that point on.

"We had a decent start. It's what happens after they score and get the building into it that usually decides these games," he said. "After they scored we needed to settle things down and get back on our path but they capitalized on their momentum and we couldn't stifle that."

Everett added a third goal in the first period, then tacked on their second power play goal midway through the second. "Their power play is really good and it had our number tonight," explained O'Dette as the Silvertips finished 3-for-4 with the man advantage.

Seattle (16-27-2-1) got on the board early in the third when Pekar jammed home a puck in the Everett crease for his ninth of the season. Antonio Martorana and Radim Mrtka had the assists. But Everett would score twice more to pull away.

"We had some looks," remarked O'Dette of his offense being held to a single goal after scoring a combine eleven times in their previous two wins. "Their goalie played well. Maybe we could have directed a few more pucks his direction. We need to do that a little bit more, but we weren't without chances. We had opportunities to score more. Maybe getting one of those to go in would have changed the flow of the game."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

After a stretch of 22 games without a goal, Pekar now has four goals in this last three games.

In three games this season at Angel of the Winds Arena, the T-Birds have been outscored, 16-3.

Despite the loss, Seattle still remains just three points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Boxscore: Seattle Thunderbirds at Everett Silvertips - Saturday, January 25, 2025

