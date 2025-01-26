Oil Kings Fall to Hurricanes in Hard Fought Contest

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday night after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

It was a tightly contested contest throughout with only three penalties called all game, and the teams only combining for 48 shots on goal.

Lethbridge opened the scoring at the 13:48 mark of the first period on a powerplay courtesy of Brayden Yager. In the second, it was Brayden Edwards who would make it 2-0 Lethbridge. Edmonton would have some chances in the contest, including a game-high 13 shots in the second period, but they were unable to capitalize, including on their lone powerplay of the night.

In the third, a Cole Miller shot was tipped passed Hurricanes netminder Jackson Unger to make it 2-1 for a moment before the goal was called by for a high stick, keeping the game at 2-0. However, Roersma would get the Oil Kings on the board at the 6:46 mark in the first, capitalizing on a puck that took a strange bounce in front, fooling Unger.

Edmonton would press in the third but were unable to find the equalizer as they now fall to a 25-17-1-2 record. Ethan Simcoe made 18 saves in the Edmonton net.

The Oil Kings visit Calgary on Wednesday.

