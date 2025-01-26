Recap and Highlights: Winterhawks' Power Play Stays Hot, Portland Beats Wenatchee 5-2

January 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Hot special teams play and a terrific Marek Schlenker start played the difference in a 5-2 Winterhawks win in Wenatchee. The Hawks capped off a weekend sweep and registered 90 shots in the two games this weekend.

Game #46: Portland (5) at Wenatchee (2)

SOG: POR (40) - WEN (41)

PP: POR (4/8) - WEN (0/2)

Saves: Schlenker (39/41) - Gee (35/39)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

GAME NOTES:

The Winterhawks netted four power play goals for the first time this season and they scored the last four goals of the night to claim their 27th win of the season.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth extended his point streak (6G, 14A) to ten games, as Kyle Chyzowski increased his to eight games (4G, 11A).

Ryan Miller secured his seventh multipoint game of the year, recording points on the Hawks' first two goals of the night.

Diego Buttazzoni scored his 24th and 25th goals of the year, both on the power play, to bring him to five multigoal games this season.

Max Pšenička recorded an assist in both games this weekend, playing in his first road WHL contest tonight.

The Portland Winterhawks recorded 40 shots on goal tonight against Wenatchee after being held to just 21 shots in their last meeting against the Wild.

SCORING:

WEN - Shaun Rios (17) from Maddix McCagherty

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (24) from Ryan Miller (Power Play)

WEN - Miles Cooper (17) from Evan Friesen and Lukas McCloskey

POR - Ryan Miller (10) from Max Pšenička and Hudson Darby

POR - Alex Weiermair (11) from Tyson Jugnauth and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (25) from Josh Zakreski and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (31), unassisted (Power Play, Empty Net) GAME SUMMARY:

The Wenatchee Wild scored the game's opening goal seven minutes into the first period on a two-on-one transitional play courtesy of Shaun Rios and Maddix McCagherty. The Winterhawks were able to even the score on their first power play of the night. Diego Buttazzoni scored his second goal of the weekend on a hammering shot from the right face-off circle to tie the game at 1-1 going into the first intermission.

Wenatchee scored the first goal of the second period on a rebound in front of Marek Schlenker, but the Winterhawks surged back for two late period goals to give them a 3-2 lead at the second intermission. Ryan Miller netted his 10th goal of the season from a high slot wrist shot and Portland's Alex Weiermair ripped in a one-time goal on a 5-on-3 power play to give the Hawks their first lead of the game.

Portland pulled away from the Wild in the third period, netting an early power play goal courtesy of Diego Buttazzoni and a final power play goal from Kyle Chyzowski, unassisted, with 2:45 to play. Marek Schlenker earned his 11th win of the campaign and turned aside all 22 shots he faced in the third period.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return home for a pair of games next weekend on Friday, January 31 (7:00 p.m. against Medicine Hat) and Saturday, February 1 (6:00 p.m. against Victoria).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.