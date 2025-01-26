Oil Kings Welcome Hurricanes in Possible Playoff Preview

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking for their fourth consecutive win as they welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes to Rogers Place on Sunday night.

The Oil Kings are coming off a 5-1 win over Moose Jaw on Friday night at home. Lukas Sawchyn led the way with three points (2G, 1A), while Ethan Simcoe made 19 saves for his third win in a row. Edmonton is now 25-16-1-2 on the season, good for 53 points and fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Hurricanes, they're finishing up a three-in-three tonight. Lethbridge is 1-1-0-0 on the weekend with a Friday win over Red Deer and a Saturday 3-2 loss to Calgary. Heading into Sunday, the Hurricanes are 28-15-1-1, good for 58 points on the season.

If the playoffs were to start now, the Oil Kings and Hurricanes would meet in the first round of the playoffs. Tonight will be the fifth of eight meetings this season as well between the two teams and Edmonton holds a 2-1-0-1 record against the Hurricanes and have scored 16 goals compared to Lethbridge's 12. The last time they met was in a three-in-three back on January 3,4, and 5 with Edmonton grabbing five of six points. Landon Hanson leads the season series in scoring among both teams with seven points (5G, 2A). Lethbridge is led in the season series by Leo Braillard and Brayden Yager who each have four points in the series.

Lukas Sawchyn will look to remain red hot for the Oil Kings tonight as he looks to extend his point streak to 11 games. Currently, he's earned 14 points on a current 10-game point streak. Meanwhile, Adam Jecho has goals in three consecutive contests.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is 6 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (39, 23-36-59)

Gavin Hodnett (44, 20-26-46)

Roan Woodward (44, 17-25-42)

Lukas Sawchyn (44, 11-26-37)

Adam Jecho (33, 13-19-32)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 19 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 18 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 13 games away from 100 in the WHL and 21 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 20 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hurricanes Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Logan Wormald (45, 28-27-55)

Brayden Edwards (42, 19-35-54)

Brayden Yager (32, 14-33-47)

Noah Chadwick (43, 10-25-35)

Caden Price (35, 6-28-34)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes:

Friday, September 20 @ LET (3-1 LET)

Friday, January 3 @ LET (7-3 EDM)

Saturday, January 4 @ EDM (5-2 EDM)

Sunday, January 5 @ EDM (4-3 SO LET)

Sunday, January 26 @ Edmonton

Saturday, February 1 @ Lethbridge

Saturday, February 15 @ Edmonton

Friday, March 21 @ Lethbridge

