Rush to Host Wild Playoff Watch Party

April 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, invite you to join us at Paddy O'Neill's in Deadwood for our first-ever Minnesota Wild Stanley Cup Playoffs Watch Party!

The Rush will cheer on their NHL affiliate from Paddy O'Neill's in Deadwood on Sunday, April 15th, at 4:30 p.m. for a crucial Game 3 showdown in their opening round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets in Minnesota.

There will be half off drinks and appetizers at the event, courtesy of LIV Hospitality. Additionally, Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault and Rush Broadcaster Mark Binetti will be there to walk fans through the ins and outs of the series, what to watch for, and provide their thoughts on the game as it plays out. Rush staff members, including President Joe Macdonell, will also be in attendance with prizes, and information on the upcoming 2018-19 season of Rush hockey.

For more information on our first watch party, call 605-716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.