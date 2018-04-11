Register Named CCM Hockey ECHL Defenseman of the Year for Second Straight Season

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Matt Register of the Colorado Eagles is the CCM Hockey ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2017-18 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Register also won the award in 2013-14 and 2016-17, and joins four-time winner Chris Valicevic and three-time winner Tom Nemeth, both members of the ECHL Hall of Fame, as the only players to win the Defenseman of the Year award multiple times.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

David Makowski of Allen finished second, followed by Cincinnati's Eric Knodel, Nolan Zajac of Reading and Manchester's Colton Saucerman.

Register and current Eagles head coach Aaron Schneekloth have both captured the award for Colorado, with Schneekloth being named the ECHL's Defenseman of the Year during the 2011-12 season and Register also taking home the honors following the 2016-17 campaign.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Register led ECHL defensemen with 65 points and 48 assists and was tied for first among blueliners with 17 goals. His seven power-play goals were tied for second among defensemen while his 22 power-play points were tied for third.

Register has recorded 273 points (74g-199a) in 341 career ECHL games with Colorado, Allen, Atlanta and Ontario while adding 55 points (18g-37a) in 76 career games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. He has been a part of the last two Kelly Cup championship teams - Allen in 2016 and Colorado in 2017 - and last season, became the first defenseman in ECHL history to be named Most Valuable Player of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Colorado returns to action when they travel to Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas for Game One of their Opening Round Series of Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Wichita Thunder on Sunday, April 15th at 3:05pm MT.

