Charleston Businesses Help Raise over $1,500 for Distressed Officers

April 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays partnered with six local businesses in the Lowcountry to raise over $1,500 for the Distressed Officer Fund of the Tri-County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 through the team's Blue Line Appreciation Package at last Saturday's game vs. Orlando.

Six businesses purchased a group ticket package for April 7 that included a donation to support the distressed officer fund. The local companies included Halls Chophouse, Lowcountry Energy Dynamics (LED Southeast), Synter Resource Group, Jeff's Barbering, David Aylor Law Offices and Carolina One Real Estate.

"We are very fortunate to have a relationship with such a fantastic organization as the Stingrays," said John Blackmon, President Tri-County FOP Lodge #3. "Without the generosity of organizations like the South Carolina Stingrays, the Fraternal Order of Police would not be able to honor the men and women of law enforcement in the manner they deserve."

"We had a great crowd for our final regular season home game on Saturday during a record-setting night for our organization," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We appreciate the efforts that these businesses made to help this important fund in our community, all while supporting the Stingrays."

The fund is a tax-deductible 501(c)(3) charitable organization established in 2001 to provide critical financial support directly to law enforcement officers who suffer extraordinary tragedies in the line of duty or outside the line of duty. Since its formation, the lodge has given thousands of dollars to assist officers in a time of need.

The Stingrays open their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series this week versus the Orlando Solar Bears. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Game 2 will take place on Saturday, April 14, also at 7:05.

Individual tickets for Games 1 and 2 of the opening round vs. Orlando are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Pay For Play playoff ticket packages presented by David Aylor Law Offices are also on sale now through the Stingrays office and will ensure you the same great seats for all home playoff action. All packages will also include an exclusive Stingrays Rays Your Game Rally Towel!

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are on sale now featuring discounted pricing! For more information or to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

