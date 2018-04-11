"Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award" Winner to be Announced Thursday

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, invite you to watch our final episode of "Faceoff with the Rapid City Rush" on KEVN Black Hills FOX this Thursday, April 12th, at 10 p.m. MST, not only for a recap of our 10th anniversary season, but also for the unveiling of our next recipient of the "Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award".

The award, named in memory of former Rush forward Blaine Jarvis, who passed away two years ago, is normally handed out on the final home game of the season. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the award will be bestowed to this year's recipient on the final segment of "Faceoff with the Rapid City Rush", concluding its fourth season covering the Rush on KEVN Black Hills FOX. Fans can tune into the show at its normal airing time at 10 p.m. MST.

The inscription on the award reads that the honor is "awarded to the Rush player that best exemplifies the qualities of Blaine Jarvis both on and off the ice: professionalism, perseverance, determination, commitment to the game, work ethic, and excellence in both the locker room and community."

Danny Battochio, who just weeks ago became the second player in team history to have his number retired, was the award's inaugural recipient at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season. He was followed by current Rush Captain Riley Weselowski, who considered Blaine one of his best friends, who received the award at the end of the 2016-17 season last year.

Jarvis passed away in January of 2016 at 31 in a tragic accident. As a player, he played two seasons of professional hockey, and amassed a total of 122 games between the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and the Rapid City Rush. The Gladstone, Manitoba native played 113 of his career contests in the Black Hills, wearing the numbers 9 and 29, and was an offensive threat, totaling 66 total points, 43 of which came in his breakout 2009-10 season (16g-27ast). As a member of the Rush, "Blaine the Train", as the Rush faithful nicknamed him, was one of the best penalty-killers in all of Rush history, and scored one-fourth of the team's shorthanded goals in that 2009-10 season. In the postseason that magical year, the 6'0", 209-pound forward kept his offensive pace up, adding another 12 points (6g-6ast) in 17 games, with his shining moment coming in Game 2 of the 2010 Ray Miron President's Cup Finals as he scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Allen Americans to tie the series at 1-1. Later in the series, he would score a pivotal goal in final period of regulation in Game 6, helping set the stage for a comeback win that was completed by Scott Wray's championship-winning goal in double-overtime to help the Rush win their first championship in franchise history.

Prior to playing professional hockey, Jarvis played 129 games in 4 seasons with his alma mater, Bemidji State University, playing with current Rush defenseman Riley Weselowski. Jarvis tabulated 33 goals and 32 assists for 65 points in his collegiate career. Blaine was survived by his wife of 4 years, Jenny, and his then-newborn son, Ryker.

