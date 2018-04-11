Colorado's Register Repeats as CCM/ECHL Defenseman of the Year
April 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Matt Register of the Colorado Eagles is the CCM ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2017-18 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
Register also won the award in 2013-14 and 2016-17, and joins four-time winner Chris Valicevic and three-time winner Tom Nemeth, both members of the ECHL Hall of Fame, as the only players to win the Defenseman of the Year award multiple times.
The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.
David Makowski of Allen finished second, followed by Cincinnati's Eric Knodel, Nolan Zajac of Reading and Manchester's Colton Saucerman.
The winner of the Goaltender of the Year award will be announced on Thursday.
Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Register led ECHL defensemen with 65 points and 48 assists and was tied for first among blueliners with 17 goals. His seven power-play goals were tied for second among defensemen while his 22 power-play points were tied for third.
Register has recorded 273 points (74g-199a) in 341 career ECHL games with Colorado, Allen, Atlanta and Ontario while adding 55 points (18g-37a) in 76 career games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. He has been a part of the last two Kelly Cup championship teams - Allen in 2016 and Colorado in 2017 - and last season, became the first defenseman in ECHL history to be named Most Valuable Player of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners
2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers
2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades
2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign
2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators
2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals
2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye
2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings
2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces
2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers
2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves
2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express
2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm
1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights
1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Kelly Szauter, Erie Panthers
