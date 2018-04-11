Colorado's Register Repeats as CCM/ECHL Defenseman of the Year

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Matt Register of the Colorado Eagles is the CCM ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2017-18 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Register also won the award in 2013-14 and 2016-17, and joins four-time winner Chris Valicevic and three-time winner Tom Nemeth, both members of the ECHL Hall of Fame, as the only players to win the Defenseman of the Year award multiple times.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

David Makowski of Allen finished second, followed by Cincinnati's Eric Knodel, Nolan Zajac of Reading and Manchester's Colton Saucerman.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Register led ECHL defensemen with 65 points and 48 assists and was tied for first among blueliners with 17 goals. His seven power-play goals were tied for second among defensemen while his 22 power-play points were tied for third.

Register has recorded 273 points (74g-199a) in 341 career ECHL games with Colorado, Allen, Atlanta and Ontario while adding 55 points (18g-37a) in 76 career games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. He has been a part of the last two Kelly Cup championship teams - Allen in 2016 and Colorado in 2017 - and last season, became the first defenseman in ECHL history to be named Most Valuable Player of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers

2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades

2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign

2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals

2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye

2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings

2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces

2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers

2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves

2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express

2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm

1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights

1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Kelly Szauter, Erie Panthers

