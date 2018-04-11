Defenseman Nicolas Meloche Reassigned to Eagles
April 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that defenseman Nicolas Meloche has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound blue liner was a 2nd round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and posted one goal in five games with the Eagles during the regular season. He also notched five goals and 12 assists in 58 AHL games with the Rampage.
Meloche was a standout defenseman during his four-year career in the QMJHL, generating 45 goals, 94 assists and 311 penalty minutes with the Charlottetown Islanders, Gatineau Olympiques and Beau-Comeau Drakkar. The 20 year-old finished his stint at the major junior level with a combined plus-minus rating of +43. The 2014-15 season with Beau-Comeau saw him collect 10 goals, 24 assists and 90 penalty minutes in 44 games, earning him a spot in the CHL Top Prospects Game. In addition, Meloche was also named to the QMJHL All-Rookie team during the 2013-14 season, after registering 47 points in 54 contests.
Colorado returns to action when they travel to Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas for Game One of their Opening Round Series of Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Wichita Thunder on Sunday, April 15th at 3:05pm MT.
