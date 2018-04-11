ECHL Transactions - April 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 11, 2018:

Allen:

Add Riley Gill , G release voided, player placed back on Injured Reserve [4/9]

Delete Riley Gill , G omitted from Playoff Roster due to injury [4/9]

Atlanta:

Add Phil Lane , F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Colin Sullivan , D placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Jared Burch, G released as EBUG

Reading:

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Toledo:

Delete Trevor Hamilton , D placed on reserve

