ECHL Transactions - April 11
April 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 11, 2018:
Allen:
Add Riley Gill , G release voided, player placed back on Injured Reserve [4/9]
Delete Riley Gill , G omitted from Playoff Roster due to injury [4/9]
Atlanta:
Add Phil Lane , F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Colin Sullivan , D placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Jared Burch, G released as EBUG
Reading:
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Toledo:
Delete Trevor Hamilton , D placed on reserve
