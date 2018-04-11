Coors Light Named Presenting Sponsor for Solar Bears 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs

April 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce Coors Light as the Presenting Sponsor for the team's 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs run. All Solar Bears advertising and branding throughout the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs will feature Coors Light.

"For the second consecutive year, we are pleased to have our long-time partners at Coors Light join us as the Presenting Sponsor of our quest for the Kelly Cup," Solar Bears Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Michael Kalinich said. "Coors Light has been a longstanding supporter of the Solar Bears and both organizations look forward to bringing a championship to Orlando."

The Solar Bears will meet the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time in the Kelly Cup Playoffs when the teams drop the puck for Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals on Thursday, April 12 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Orlando will host the following games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center during the first round:

Game 3 - Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Sunday, April 22 at 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets for the first round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now - fans can purchase tickets starting at $18 through the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.