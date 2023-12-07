Rush Earn First Home Win, 3-2 Over Wichita

December 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush celebrate win

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush celebrate win(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-2 on Thursday night at The Monument.

The victory marks the first home win for the Rush this season, snapping a 10-game losing streak at home dating back to last season.

Keanu Yamamoto scored his fifth goal of the season on the powerplay to open the scoring just 6:01 into the game. The Rush would never relinquish the lead.

Four minutes later, Keltie Jeri-Leon buried a rebound from a Jarrod Gourley shot to make it 2-0 Rapid City. Jeri-Leon now has four goals and eight points on the season while Gourley is a near point-per-game player on the Rush blue line.

Michal Stinil would tally both Thunder goals on the powerplay in the game, including a mid-first period goal to cut the deficit to one.

Alex Aleardi would tally what would become the game winner on a 150-foot passing play from T.J. Fergus to Brett Gravelle and then to Aleardi. A team co-captain, Aleardi is now the team leader in goals with 8, and Gravelle's assist gives him 99 career ECHL points.

The Rush outshot Wichita 45-20 in the game, setting the single-game record for shots on goal this season. Wichita has failed to outshoot the Rush in all five meetings between the two teams this year.

Wichita remains in Rapid City to face the Rush tomorrow evening at 7:05 p.m. at The Monument. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

Friday, December 8th

Wichita Thunder @ Rapid City Rush

Puck Drops: 7:05 PM MST

The Monument

WIC Wichita Thunder

at

RC Rapid City Rush

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.