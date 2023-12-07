Giannuzzi Gets First Pro Win as the Grizz Get a 5-2 Victory

West Valley City, Utah - Nathan Burke had 2 goals and 1 assist and Adam Berg and Mick Messner each had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-2 victory over the Allen Americans on Wednesday night at Maverik Center. Dante Giannuzzi stopped 34 of 36 to earn his first professional win.

Utah got on the board first as Nathan Burke scored 3:58 into the contest. Utah is now 6-1 this season when scoring first. Allen's Nolan Orzeck tied the game on a power play goal 7:58 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Orzeck scored his second goal of the night 1:39 into the second period. Burke delivered his second of the night on a shot from the left wing 3:54 in. Mick Messner scored what turned out to be the game winner 17:33 in with Adam Berg getting the assist. Utah led 3-2 after 2 periods.

Berg extended the Grizz lead 2:15 into the third period as a Messner shot bounced off Berg's leg and trickled past Allen goaltender Leevi Merilainen. Brandon Cutler added an empty netter for Utah as they won 5-2 in the series opener.

Giannuzzi got his first win in a Grizzlies uniform after winning 59 games with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks in 5 seasons. Allen outshot Utah 36 to 34. Allen was 1 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 2.

The homestand continues on Friday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Nathan Burke (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Mick Messner (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Adam Berg (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

