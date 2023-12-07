ECHL Transactions - December 7
December 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 7, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Jake Hamilton, D
Daniel Cadigan, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Zach Walker, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Delete Brendan Less, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Delete Jace Isley, F recalled by Utica
Delete Erik Middendorf, F recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve
Delete Leevi Merilainen, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Atlanta:
Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Jake Murray, D recalled by Texas
Iowa:
Delete Landon Koisor, D recalled by Iowa (AHL) [12/6]
Maine:
Add Nathan Noel, F signed contract, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Add Ty Voit, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add David Farrance, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Keenan Suthers, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Daniel Cadigan, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Reading:
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Jacob Gaucher, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Michael McNiven, G added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Patriks Marcinkevics, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/6]
Delete Patriks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve [12/6]
Wheeling:
Add Owen Headrick, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brayden Watts, F activated from Injured Reserve
