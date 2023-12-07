ECHL Transactions - December 7

December 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 7, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Jake Hamilton, D

Daniel Cadigan, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Zach Walker, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Delete Brendan Less, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Delete Jace Isley, F recalled by Utica

Delete Erik Middendorf, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve

Delete Leevi Merilainen, G recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Atlanta:

Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Jake Murray, D recalled by Texas

Iowa:

Delete Landon Koisor, D recalled by Iowa (AHL) [12/6]

Maine:

Add Nathan Noel, F signed contract, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Add Ty Voit, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add David Farrance, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Keenan Suthers, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Daniel Cadigan, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Reading:

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Jacob Gaucher, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Michael McNiven, G added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Patriks Marcinkevics, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/6]

Delete Patriks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve [12/6]

Wheeling:

Add Owen Headrick, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from Injured Reserve

