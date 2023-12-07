Thunder Kicks off Road Trip Tonight in Rapid City

Wichita Thunder defenseman Jeremy Masella (right) vs. the Rapid City Rush

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a four-game road trip tonight at 8:05 p.m. in the Black Hills against the Rapid City Rush.

This is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 59-54-12 against Rapid City and 23-29-6 on the road against the Rush.

Tonight is the second of four-straight between the two teams. The Thunder earned a 2-1 victory this past Sunday against Rapid City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita is currently in fourth place with 20 points. Rapid City is tied for sixth with 13 points. Both teams come into tonight's game with streaks.

The Thunder are looking to extend their point-streak to six while the Rush are looking to snap their four-game losing skid.

Wichita will look to keep its power play rolling this weekend. Over the last five games, Wichita has gone 8-for-21, good for a 38.1% clip and has goals on the power play in five-straight. Over the last seven contests, the Thunder have gone 11-for-27, which is good for a 40.7% rate.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is tied for second with nine power play assists and fourth in power play points (11)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for fifth in minor penalties (13)...Jeremy Masella is fifth in penalty minutes (51)...Lleyton Moore is first in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for first in power play points for rookies (10)...Aaron Miller is tied for sixth for power play goals by a rookie (3)...Ryan Finnegan is third in rookie shooting percentage (23.1%)...Magnus Chrona was reassigned to Wichita from the Barracuda yesterday while Lleyton Moore was loaned to Tucson...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Radomsky is tied for third in losses (6)...Alex Aleardi has one of three successful penalty shots in the league this year...Rapid City only averages 9.88 penalty minutes per game...Jimmy Soper is fifth in shooting percentage (29.4%)...Rapid City is 0-7-1-0 at home...Rapid City is 2-8-0-0 in its last 10 games...

Join us at Twin Peaks West Wichita for a Watch Party tonight starting at 7:45 p.m. There will be food and drink specials. Come cheer on the Thunder while the team is on the road tonight!

