Orzeck Scores Twice in Loss to Utah

Allen Americans battle the Utah Grizzlies

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators dropped the first of a six-game road trip on Wednesday night in Utah 5-2.

The Americans kept it close until the third period when Utah took advantage of a couple of Americans mistakes.

Utah's Nathan Burke scored twice to lead the way for the Grizzlies. He had a three-point game with four shots on net.

The bright spot for the Americans was defenseman Nolan Orzeck, who scored his first and second goals of the season. His first two as a member of the Americans. Goalie Leevi Merilainen had the lone assist on Orzecks first goal.

"Disappointed with the results," said Head Coach Chad Costello. "We made several mistakes tonight that ended up costing us the game. On a positive note, we are happy for Nolan Orzeck who was our best player tonight."

Leevi Merilainen suffered the loss stopping 29 shots. It was his first loss with Allen.

The Utah victory moves the Grizzlies ahead of the Americans into fifth place in the Mountain Division.

Game 2 of the three-game series is Friday night at 8:10 PM CST from the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - N. Burke

2. UTA - M. Messner

3. UTA - A. Berg

