Defenseman Jake Murray Recalled by Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Jake Murray has been re-called to the Texas Stars from his loan assignment with Idaho.

Murray, 21, is third amongst ECHL rookie skaters with a plus-nine rating having tallied four points (1G, 3A) in 13 games with Idaho this season. He scored his first professional goal on Nov. 22 in a 5-3 win at Rapid City. Under an AHL contract with the Stars, the Oakville, ON native has yet to see game action with Texas this season. Prior to professional hockey, he played parts of five seasons in the OHL from 2018-23 accumulating 100 points (14G, 86A) in 257 career games splitting time with Kingston and Guelph.

The Steelheads square off against the Kansas City Mavericks tomorrow night at the Cable Dahmer Arena for a 6:35 p.m. (MT) puck drop.

