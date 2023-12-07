Four Marlies Assigned to Growlers

December 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers announced today that forwards Isaac Johnson, Keenan Suthers and defenceman David Farrance have been assigned to the club from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). Additionally, forward Ty Voit has also been assigned by the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL) from the Marlies.

Johnson, 24, is the reigning ECHL Player of the Week having notched nine points (4G, 5A) in three games out in Idaho. He returns to the Growlers after a brief callup with the Marlies.

Suthers, 25, has split time between the Growlers and Marlies this season with three appearances for Newfoundland last month as well as six games played for Toronto. The Belle River, Ontario native has 40 points (18G, 22A) as a Growler last year in his first year as a pro.

Farrance, 24, has played in three games for the Marlies in 2023-24 after signing in Toronto this past summer. Originally a 3rd round pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Farrance is expected to make his Growlers debut this weekend.

Voit, 20, notched four assists in two appearances for the Growlers during their most recent road trip. He is expected to play his first home game for Newfoundland this weekend.

Newfoundland return to Mary Brown's Centre to host the Maine Mariners on December 8, 9 & 10. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.