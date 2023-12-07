Mariners Sign Forward Nathan Noel

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of forward Nathan Noel on Thursday. A 2016 NHL draft pick, Noel has spent the last two seasons playing for his hometown Newfoundland Growlers.

Noel, a 26-year-old forward was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, going 113th overall to the Chicago Blackhawks. He began his professional career in the American Hockey League with the Rockford IceHogs, appearing in 17 games in the 2017-18 season. He would spend the next two seasons up and down between Rockford and the Indy Fuel, of the ECHL.

After brief stints with the Reading Royals and South Carolina Stingrays, Noel returned to his home city of St. John's, Newfoundland in 2021 to sign with the Growlers. Over the past two seasons, Noel played 55 games for Newfoundland, registering 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists). He also racked up 129 penalty minutes in that span.

Noel was a big-time point producer in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, posting three consecutive 50+ point seasons for the Saint John Sea Dogs (New Brunswick) from 2014-2017. The Sea Dogs won the QMJHL Championship in 2017.

The Mariners will be in Newfoundland this weekend for three games. Friday and Saturday's faceoffs are set for 5:30 PM ET, and Sunday's game is a 2:30 PM start.

The Mariners return home on Saturday, December 16th for "Pickleball Night" at 6 PM, also against the Growlers and Sunday, December 17th with the annual "Teddy Bear Toss" at 3 PM against Adirondack.

