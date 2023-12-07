Rush Hold off Thunder, 3-2

December 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Magnus Chrona, Gannon Laroque, and Dillon Boucher in action

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Magnus Chrona, Gannon Laroque, and Dillon Boucher in action(Wichita Thunder)

RAPID CITY, SD - Michal Stinil scored a pair of power play goals, but Wichita fell short on Thursday night, losing in Rapid City by a 3-2 final at The Monument.

Brayden Watts added two helpers in his return to the lineup while Jay Dickman and Peter Bates each had a point.

The Rush hopped out to a 2-0 lead with first period goals from Keanu Yamamoto and Keltie Jeri-Leon just four minutes apart.

At 11:25, Stinil scored his first of two on the man advantage. He fired a wrist shot from the left circle past Matt Radomsky for his ninth of the year.

In the second, Alex Aleardi increased the Rapid City lead to 3-1 with a shorthanded marker at 14:30.

Stinil recorded his second of the contest at 12:28. He received a beautiful pass from Watts near the left dot and beat Radomsky to the short side for his 10th of the year.

Later in the third, he nearly tied the game on the power play after T.J. Fergus was sent off for interference. Stinil got behind the Rush defense on a breakaway, but Radomsky came up with the save.

The Thunder lifted Magnus Chrona for the extra attacker, but couldn't get the equalizer.

Wichita went 2-for-7 on the power play. Rapid City was 1-for-6 on the man advantage.

Stinil tallied his third multi-goal game of the season. Dickman extended his point-streak to nine and has helpers in three-straight. Bates also extended his point-streak as he has points in seven-straight contests. Watts returned to the lineup for the first time since November 11 and extended his point-streak to three.

The two teams play once again tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.