Rush Blanks Grizz 3-0 to Extend Playoff Series

Rapid City, South Dakota - Rapid City Rush goaltender Lukas Parik saved all 43 shots and Gabriel Chabot scored 2 goals to lead to a 3-0 win over the Utah Grizzlies in game 5 of the Mountain Division Finals. Utah leads the series 3 games to 2.

Chabot scored 7:45 in on a power play goal. Chabot found the back of the net for the second time of the first period 17:18 in. Rush led 2-0 after 1 period despite Utah outshooting RC 14 to 8.

In the second period Alec Butcher extended the lead 5:50 in. That concluded the scoring as the Rush won for the second straight night after Utah won the first 3 games of the series.

Trent Miner saved 13 of 16 in the loss for the Grizz, who are now 7-4-1 in postseason play.

Game 6 is on Monday, May 16 at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The winner of the Mountain Division Finals will face the winner of the Toledo Walleye vs Wheeling Nailers series in the Western Conference Finals. Toledo leads that series 3 games to 0.

Lukas Parik (RC) - 43 save shutout.

Gabriel Chabot (RC) - 2 goals.

Alec Butcher (RC) - 1 goal.

