Nelson, Rush, Charge Back, Beat Grizzlies in OT, 6-5

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Rush scored four unanswered goals and came from behind to beat the Utah Grizzlies in overtime, 6-5, in Game 4 on Tuesday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Logan Nelson had a hat trick and netted the game-winning goal in overtime as the Rush kept their season alive and forced a Game 5 with the victory.

With the Rush trailing, 5-2, late in the second period, Rapid City drew a penalty and headed to a power play. Ryan Zuhlsdorf fed Nelson at the top of the right circle for a snap shot that darted past Peyton Jones, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Just over a minute later, the Rush struck again after Tyson Helgesen snapped a pass toward the front of the net where Nelson was cutting. Nelson got his stick on the puck and deflected it over the shoulder of Jones, making the score 5-4.

In the third period, Nelson won an attacking zone faceoff clean back to Kyle Rhodes. He curled toward the high slot, loaded up a snap shot and fired it past Jones on the glove side, tying the score at five.

From there, the game moved to overtime and with just over six minutes to play in the OT period, the Rush charged through neutral ice and Nelson went give-and-go with Alec Butcher. He received the pass back at the right circle and fired a wrist shot that beat Jones on the blocker side for the game-winning goal.

Nelson factored in all four of Rapid City's unanswered goals, scoring three of them and assisting on one. Lukas Parik faced 43 shots and made 38 saves in the Rapid City net to earn the win.

The Rush struck first in the opening period when Brett Gravelle scored on the first shot of the game. Utah then answered with a pair, Kyle Betts and Benjamin Tardif each scored to put the Grizzlies on top, 2-1. Zach Court tied the game at two with a close-range goal late in the opening period.

Utah grabbed its 5-2 lead with three goals in the second as Mason Mannek, Tardif and Dakota Raabe each got one past Parik in the middle frame.

Rapid City's win kept the season alive as the Rush now trail the best-of-seven series, 3-1. They forced a Game 5, which is scheduled for Wednesday night. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

