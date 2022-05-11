Rush Defeat Grizz 6-5 in Overtime to Keep Series Alive

Rapid City, South Dakota - Logan Nelson scored 3 goals with the game winner coming 13:57 into overtime as the Rapid City Rush defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-5 in game 4 of the Mountain Division Finals. Utah leads the series 3 games to 1. Game 5 is on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm.

The Rush took a 1-0 lead 37 seconds in as Brett Gravelle scored unassisted. Kyle Betts scored shorthanded 12:01 in to tie the game. Ben Tardif gave Utah a 2-1 lead 17:12 in. 14 seconds later Zach Court tied it up for the Rush. After 1 period the score was tied 1-1 with the Rush outshooting Utah 16 to 16.

Mason Mannek scored 4:16 into the second to give Utah a 3-2 lead. Tardif scored his 2nd of the game 8:50 in. Dakota Raabe extended the lead 12:57 in as the Grizz led 5-2. Logan Nelson scored a power play goal for the Rush 18:24 in. Nelson scored again with 17 seconds left in the period as he redirected a Tyson Helgesen shot. Grizz led 5-4 after 40 minutes of play.

Kyle Rhodes tied the game 5:46 in with Nelson getting the assist. Regulation ended with the score tied 5-5 as both teams took 8 shots in the 3rd period. Nelson's game winner came on a 3 on 2 odd man break as the Rush keep their season alive with the overtime win.

Ben Tardif had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead Utah. Kyle Betts had 1 goal and 1 assist. Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 assists. Utah went 0 for 3 on the power play. Rapid City was 1 for 4.

Rush goaltender Lukas Parik saved 38 of 43 to earn his 5th win of the playoffs. Utah's Peyton Jones saved 38 of 44.

The series continues at The Monument for game 5. The winner of the Mountain Division Finals will face the winner of the Toledo-Wheeling Central Division Final. Toledo leads that series 3 games to 0.

3 stars

1. Logan Nelson (RC) - 3 goals, 1 assist, +2, 8 shots.

2. Brett Gravelle (RC) - 1 goal, +1, 5 shots.

3. Benjamin Tardif (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 7 shots.

