Royals Take 2-1 Series Lead into Game 4 against Growlers

May 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals forward Frank Dichiara

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, continue their second round against the Newfoundland Growlers in Game 4 of the 2022 Kelly Cup playoff Division Final round on Wednesday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST at Mary Brown's Centre. This is the thirteenth meeting between the two teams this season where Reading leads the season series with a 7-4-1 record against the Growlers. The Royals continue their three games in three days on the road before returning back to Reading for Game 6 Saturday, May 14, and Game 7 Monday May 16, if necessary.

Reading defeated Newfoundland in Game 3 of the playoff series, 3-1, Tuesday May 10 at Mary Brown's Centre. Thomas Ebbing's two-point game (1G, 1A) and a 33 save performance from Pat Nagle provided the Royals a bounce back win to retake the series lead 2-1 on the road.

The Royals scored two goals in the opening period to take an early lead heading into the first intermission. Brayden Low and Mason Millman scored their third and first goals respectively of the playoffs, beating Keith Petruzzelli in net who allowed two goals on 24 shots faced in the game.

The Growlers cut Reading's lead in half 47 seconds into the third period on the power play. Jeremy McKenna scored on a rebound for his second goal of the playoffs for the lone power play goal for the Growlers as Newfoundland and Reading went 1-for-5 on the man advantage in the game.

Thomas Ebbing scored Reading's power play goal on an empty net with 23 seconds remaining in regulation regulation.

The Royals finished as the first place in the North Division and continue a best of seven series against the Newfoundland Growlers who are the second seed in the Eastern Conference in the Kelly Cup playoffs. Reading hoisted a 45-17-7-2 record with a .693 point percentage while the Growlers finished second place in the North Division with a .664 point percentage. The Growlers eliminated the third seeded Trois-Rivières Lions in their Divisional Semifinal round four games to three.

UPCOMING KELLY CUP PLAYOFF GAMES

Division Finals (vs. Newfoundland Growlers):

GAME 4 - AWAY (Wednesday, May 11 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Thursday, May 12 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 6* - HOME (Saturday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST): BUY TICKETS!

GAME 7* - HOME (Monday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST): BUY TICKETS!

*If necessary

Buy tickets HERE: https://bit.ly/2ndRdKellyCupPlayoffs

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

