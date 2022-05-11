Americans Announce Decision on Coaching Plan

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today their coaching plan for the coming season and the future of the club.

Americans owner Jack Gulati announced that the team will not renew the contract of Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson.

"I along with the entire Allen Americans staff, would like to thank Steve (Martinson), for his services, and we all wish him the best in the future," said Americans Owner Jack Gulati.

Steve Martinson joined the Americans in 2012. He led the team to four straight championships from 2013-to-2016. The native of Minnetonka, Minnesota began his professional hockey playing career in the 81-82 season with the Toledo Goaldiggers and played his final game in the 95-96 season with the San Diego Gulls, where he also began his professional coaching career. Martinson coached the Americans for 10 seasons from 2012-2013 to 2021-2022.

The Americans were eliminated in five games in the first round of the playoffs this season by the Rapid City Rush (4-1).

Stay tuned for an announcement coming soon regarding the naming of the third Head Coach in team history.

