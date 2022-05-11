ECHL Transactions - May 11
May 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 11, 2022:
Florida:
Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve
Delete Matteo Gennaro, F placed on reserve
Delete Tomas Vomacka, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve
Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
