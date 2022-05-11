ECHL Transactions - May 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 11, 2022:

Florida:

Add Tomas Vomacka, G assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve

Delete Matteo Gennaro, F placed on reserve

Delete Tomas Vomacka, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from reserve

Add Kyle Pouncy, D activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

