Adirondack Thunder Part Ways with Head Coach Alex Loh
May 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the team will not be renewing the contract of Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Alex Loh. Below is a statement from the organization:
"We want to thank Alex for his commitment to the organization and his efforts. Alex has been a key piece of this team since its inception and has played a significant role in all our successes. We also want to thank our fans for their support, patience, and enthusiasm during this past season and we will begin the process of finding a new Head Coach immediately."
Loh joined the Thunder as an Assistant Coach prior to the inaugural 2015-16 season and was named Head Coach prior to 2018-19. That year, the team finished in second place in the North Division and qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. In the pandemic shortened 2019-20 season, Adirondack finished 22-28-8-5. This past year was the first time the Thunder had not earned a playoff spot, finishing the season 27-40-4-0.
