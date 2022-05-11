Growlers Fall 6-5 to Royals in Game 4 Thriller

The Newfoundland Growlers once again fell behind early and emptied the tank late but it was not enough in Game 4 of the North Division Final as they fell 6-5 to the Reading Royals on Wednesday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Trevor Gooch opened the scoring for Reading with his team's first shot of the game just over two minutes into the first as he beat Keith Petruzzelli from in tight on the power play to make it 1-0.

Brennan Saulnier doubled the visitors lead moments later with a hot tight angle shot over the glove of Petruzzelli to make it 2-0 Royals with 14:45 left in the 1st.

Marc Johnstone got one back for the Growlers quickly as he tipped a Ben Finkelstein point shot past Logan Flodell to cut the Reading lead to 2-1.

Patrick Bajkov regained a two-goal advantage for the Royals with 5:38 left in the 1st as he took full advantage of some loose play in the Newfoundland zone to beat Petruzzelli from between the hashmarks to make it 3-1 Reading after 20 minutes.

Orrin Centazzo got Newfoundland back within one three minutes into the middle frame as he cleaned up a loose puck in front of the Royals goal and beat Flodell to make it 3-2 Royals.

Frank DiChiara wasted little time restoring the Royals two goal lead as he beat Rylan Parenteau, now in goal in place of Petruzzelli, short side on the man advantage to bring it to 4-2 Reading with 14:40 left in the 2nd.

Noel Hoefenmayer made it 4-3 just over a minute later with a shorthanded strike as Johnstone put in plenty of work behind the Reading goal on the penalty kill before spotting the streaking Hoefenmayer who made no mistake out in front. Newfoundland trailed 4-3 after two periods.

Saulnier picked up his second of the game in the third period as Brad Morrison showed great patience on the powerplay to outwait Parenteau before setting up Saulnier at the backdoor to put the Royals ahead 5-3 with 13:24 left in regulation.

Gooch joined the two-goal club with yet another power play goal for the Royals - this one on a 5-on-3 - as he sniped one from a tight angle to make it 6-3 Reading with 9:02 left in the game.

Centazzo made it pair himself as he once again played clean up atop the Reading crease to cut it to 6-4 with 6:12 to go.

Ben Finkelstein got the Growlers within one with 1:15 left in the game with a 5-on-3 rocket but Newfoundland couldn't find another goal at the death as Reading held on for a 6-5 victory in a feisty penalty filled affair.

Quick Hits

Ben Finkelstein notched three points (1G, 2A).

The two sides combined for six special teams goals.

Newfoundland remain at the Mary Brown's Centre for a must win Game 5 vs. the Reading Royals on Thursday night.

Three Stars:

1. REA - T. Gooch

2. NFL - O. Centazzo

3. REA - F. DiChiara

