Parik, Rush, Blank Grizzlies, 3-0

May 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Lukas Parik made 43 saves, Gabe Chabot scored twice and the Rapid City Rush shut out the Utah Grizzlies, 3-0, in Game 5 on Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena. With the win, Rapid City forced a Game 6 in the best-of-seven series.

The Rush struck first in the opening period while working with a power play. Brett Gravelle found Chabot at the blue line and he fired a wrist shot. It sailed through traffic and beat Trent Miner high, giving the Rush a 1-0 lead.

They added to that lead later in the first period, again thanks to Chabot. He gained the zone down the left wing and fired a shot that was blocked on its way to the net. Chabot followed that shot and on the second chance, he buried one top shelf and the lead was 2-0.

In the second, the Rush got one more after Callum Fryer fed Alec Butcher below the goal line. From behind the net, Butcher wrapped a shot around the near post and snuck it through Miner's pads to make the score 3-0.

Meanwhile, Parik was a brick wall in the Rapid City net. Utah fired a total of 43 shots on goal, including 14 in the final period. The rookie goaltender stopped all of them as Rapid City went on to take the game, 3-0.

Chabot scored twice, Butcher netted his first goal of the postseason and Parik's shutout was his first in the playoffs and second this season. Rapid City now trails the series, 3-2, and staved off elimination for the second consecutive night. The Rush forced a Game 6 that will take place on Monday night in West Valley City. Puck drop at Maverik Center is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.