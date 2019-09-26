Rush Announce Training Camp Schedule and Roster

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the schedule for Training Camp 2019. Camp is open to the public and free to attend.

Training Camp 2019 officially opens on Monday, September 30th at 10 a.m. MST. Each day from September 30th to Friday, October 4th, on-ice practice will begin at 10 a.m. MST. After a flood of the ice at 11 a.m. MST, the team will resume on-ice practice until 12:15 p.m. MST. All on-ice practices will take place at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

The main spectacle of Training Camp 2019 is the annual "Black and White Intrasquad Game", which takes place on Saturday, October 5th. Doors to the FREE EVENT open at 5:25 p.m. MST, with puck drop slated for 6 p.m. MST. The game will be played between teams drafted by Head Coach Daniel Tetrault and Assistant Coach Jeremy Gates in two 25-minute halves, featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 hockey, as well as a full-team shootout. The teams will wear specialty Rushmore Thunder jerseys, one team in black and the other in white, presented by Coca-Cola Bottling Company - High Country. The jerseys will be auctioned off via DASH, a mobile auction platform, from 5 p.m. MST to 8 p.m. MST on October 5th.

The roster for Training Camp 2019 is as follows. Note that it is subject to change:

*-indicates try-out player

**-indicates player in AHL camp (team to follow in parentheses)

FORWARDS (13)

Alec Baer

Liam Bilton

Tyler Coulter

Taylor Crunk

Dexter Dancs** (Tucson)

Jake Henderson

Chris Izmirlian

Brett Johnnson

Cedric Montminy

Tyler Poulsen** (Tucson)

Peter Quenneville** (Tucson)

Alex Rauter** (Tucson)

Brennan Saulnier

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Richard Coyne

Scott Dornbrock

Josh Elmes

Brandon Fehd** (Tucson)

Jesse Kessler*

Chris Leibinger

Myles McGurty

Trey Phillips

GOALTENDERS (2)

Brad Barone

Tyler Parks

For more information regarding Training Camp 2019, call the Rush office at 716-7825.

