Nailers, WesBanco Arena Announce Preseason Venue Change

September 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and WesBanco Arena have announced a change to the 2019 preseason schedule, due to a failure of the ice-making system at WesBanco Arena. The game originally slated for Friday, October 4th in Wheeling has been moved to Fort Wayne, with face-off scheduled for 8:05. The Nailers and Komets will now play both of their exhibition matches in Indiana.

When the WesBanco Arena staff began the process of making the ice for the 2019-20 season, a failure in the system occurred. The Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority Board met in an emergency session to look at options. The Board has contacted and is in negotiations to install an ice pad, similar to the systems used in the NHL Winter Classic.

"We have taken all steps to maintain our current system at peak performance levels, knowing that these are complicated mechanical systems," said WesBanco Arena Executive Director Denny Magruder. "We are interviewing leading national companies to install an ice surface. This ice will provide the Wheeling Nailers a first-class surface for the 2019-20 season."

The Nailers players will report to training camp on Monday, September 30th, with the first on-ice session scheduled for Tuesday, October 1st at Printscape Arena in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

"I thank the coaches and ownership from the Fort Wayne Komets for helping us during this transition period," said Nailers Governor Don Rigby. "I also thank the City of Wheeling and the staff and management at WesBanco Arena for their hard work and diligence in quickly assessing and managing the issues at the arena and coming up with a solution."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.