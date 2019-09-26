IceMen Bring Back Jack Glover; Add Forward Beau McCue

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jack Glover and forward Beau McCue for the 2019-2020 season.

Glover, 23, returns to Jacksonville after posting 11 points (1g, 10a) in 57 games played during his rookie campaign with the Icemen last season. Glover also made his American Hockey League debut last December appearing in one game with Manitoba. The 6-3 198-pound bluliner totaled 23 points (4g, 19a) in 105 collegiate games at the University of Minnesota (2014-2018), winning a Big-10 Championship in 2015. The Golden Valley, Minnesota native was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the third-round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

McCue, 24, joins the Icemen after recording 11 points (5g, 6a) in 18 games played at the University of Prince Edward Island (AUS). The 6-0, 197-pound rookie forward accrued 48 points (21g, 27a) in 67 collegiate appearances at UPEI from 2016-2019. The Missoula, Montana native posted a balanced 170 points (85g, 85a) in 270 Western Hockey League (WHL) contests with the Tri-City Americans. McCue captained the Americans during the 2014-15 season.

Both Glover and McCue will join Emerson Clark (F), Everett Clark (F), Dajon Mingo (D), Garret Ross (F), Chase Witala (F), Jakob Reichert (F), Shane Walsh (F), Chase Lang (F), Roman Uchyn (F), Mitch Jones (D), Dalton Thrower (D) and Nick Wright (D) as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season.

