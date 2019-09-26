Thunder Add Goaltender Ben Halford

September 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today goaltender Ben Halford has been signed to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Halford spent the 2018-19 season with the Kansas City Mavericks and played in 13 games. The 26-year-old also saw a call up to the American Hockey League with the San Antonio Rampage. In Halford's baker's dozen with the Mavs, he posted a 3.24 goals against average and an .889 save percentage.

Halford spent four seasons at Princeton University from 2014 until 2018. The Lenox, MA native appeared in 19 games during his collegiate career and helped his team capture an ECAC championship in 2017-18. Following his senior season, Halford suited up for four with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen.

"We are happy to be able to bring in Ben," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "He is a hard-working individual and has the proper fundamentals to succeed at this level and beyond. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do for us when we get going."

Before his college days, Halford spent 2011 to 2014 playing in the EJHL for the Bay State Breakers and South Shore Kings. Additionally, Halford backstopped local preparatory high school Albany Academy for 36 games in 2010-11.

OPENING NIGHT TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Get your Stewart's Shops Family Four Pack for the Thunder's home opener on October 19th vs. the Worcester Railers. Four tickets, four Thunder schedule cups and a $20 gift card to Stewart's Shops! Don't on the first home puck drop of 2019-20! Visit ECHLThunder.com/fourpack or call 518-480-3355 to get your pack before it's too late!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.