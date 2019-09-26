Glads add former Buckeye and AHL Binghamton Devil

September 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





Duluth, GA - As Atlanta's roster takes its final shape, the Gladiators have added both a forward and a goalie. The team has re-signed forward Luke Stork, an Ohio State product, who spent the end of last season with the Gladiators and added goalie Jeremy Brodeur, who spent time in both the ECHL and AHL last year.

Luke Stork, a 24-year-old lefty shooting forward from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, spent four years at Ohio State University. He played in 143 games at OSU and had 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points, to go along with 61 career block shots. Stork was an accomplished player as a member of the Buckeyes. As a junior in the 2016-17 season, he won the team's Unsung Player Award as his team went to the NCAA tournament. In his senior year, he was not only an alternate captain, but he helped the Buckeyes go to the Frozen Four for only the second time in the program's history. In 2018, Stork was an Ohio State Scholar-Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten selection, as well as part of the nation's No. 1-ranked penalty-killing unit.

In his first season as a pro last year, he split time in the ECHL with the Maine Mariners (16 games) and the Gladiators (26 games). "Luke is an unbelievably fast skater with a good shot, he's a great team guy and a good penalty killer. I think this season he has a better opportunity to reach his potential because he will know the systems coming in after starting with us late last year. He needs to come to camp knowing he is going to have to take someone's job," said Coach Pyle.

Jeremy Brodeur is a 22-years-old goalie from Essex Fells, New Jersey. Jeremy spent time in junior hockey from 2014-17 in the OHL with Oshawa Generals and had a career record of 70-40-9. His junior hockey career got off to a great start in the 2014-15 season. The Generals won the CHL Memorial Cup, were the OHL Champions and helped win the David Pinkney Trophy, which is awarded to the OHL team with the lowest goals-against average. For the season, Brodeur played in 19 games and posted a 13-4-2 record with a 2.47 GAA. The following year he became the main goaltender and almost tripled the amount of time he played, minding the net for 54 games and had a record of 24-22-5 with a 2.90 GAA. In his final year with Oshawa, he took his game to a new level going 33-14-2 with a 2.84 GAA in 51 games.

"He played for me in Evansville for a short time and then went to the ECHL for the rest of the year with the Allen Americans. Jeremy has great instincts; he is a big goalie, grew up around hockey and understands the game well. He had a great junior career and the opportunity is high for him to be a great pro," said Glads Head Coach Jeff Pyle.

In the 2017-18 season, he went pro and began the year in the SPHL with Pyle's Evansville Thunderbolts before joining the ECHL with the Allen American, going 15-13-4 with a respectable 3.15 GAA. He would also spend some time in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda before the year was out.

Last year, he spent the 2018-19 season with two ECHL teams after going back to the Allen Americans to start the season, he finished the year with the Norfolk Admirals. Jeremy also spent some time back in the AHL with the Binghamton Devils, making him the ninth player on the current roster for the upcoming season who has AHL experience. Now that he will join the Gladiators, he will play his third straight season in the ECHL and be reunited with Coach Pyle.

The Atlanta Gladiators open the 2019-20 season home schedule on October 18th and 19th at the Infinite Energy Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.