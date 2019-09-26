Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Chris Rygus for 2019-20 Season

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has signed defenseman Chris Rygus (@RiggsRygus) to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 25-year-old enters his second pro season after spending last season in the ECHL with the Fort Wayne Komets and Jacksonville IceMen recording five points (1-4-5) along with 38 PIMS in 23 games.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-3 defenseman played college hockey for four seasons at St. Norbert College from 2014-18 recording 27 points (8-9-17) along with 120 PIMS in 117 games. He was a member of the 2018 National Championship team who beat Salve Regina in double overtime.

"We are happy to have Chris join the Railers this season," Russell said. "He is a big steady defender who will add depth to our back end."

The Railers now have 13 players signed for the 2019-20 season as Rygus joins Barry Almeida, Connor Doherty, Kyle McKenzie, Drew Callin, Ross Olsson, Bo Brauer, Ivan Chukarov, Kyle Thomas, Anthony Florentino, Henrik Samuelsson, Matt Schmalz, and Cody Payne as the signees.

Players will report to Worcester on Sept. 29th and will get on the ice Sept. 30th for Day 1 of Training Camp. Full Training Camp schedule to come at a later date.

