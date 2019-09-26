Beast and Growlers Meet for Preseason Action October 4 & 5
September 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
We are roaring with excitement in anticipation for the action-packed season ahead. Brampton is committed to icing a great product and being active in the community for the upcoming season.
We're bringing professional Beast hockey to Cassie Campbell Community Centre and Earnscliffe Recreation Centre for a pair of preseason games against our rivals, the Newfoundland Growlers.
Here are the full details:
Preseason Game 1
Location: Cassie Campbell Community Centre (Arena B)
Address: 1050 Sandalwood Pky W, Brampton ON L7A 0K9
Date: Friday, October 4th
Time: 8:00 PM
Preseason Game 2
Location: Earnscliffe Rec Centre (Pad 2)
Address: 44 Eastbourne Dr, Brampton ON L6T 3M2
Date: Saturday, October 5th
Time: 5:00 PM
A $5.00 flat entry fee will be charged for both preseason games. Kids wearing a Brampton minor hockey jersey get in for free! Space is limited, so get there early!
The Beast have a new look for the 2019-20 season, with a fresh new logo and three new jerseys! Pre-order yours now to ensure you get the jersey and size you want!
