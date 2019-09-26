Beast and Growlers Meet for Preseason Action October 4 & 5

September 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





We are roaring with excitement in anticipation for the action-packed season ahead. Brampton is committed to icing a great product and being active in the community for the upcoming season.

We're bringing professional Beast hockey to Cassie Campbell Community Centre and Earnscliffe Recreation Centre for a pair of preseason games against our rivals, the Newfoundland Growlers.

Here are the full details:

Preseason Game 1

Location: Cassie Campbell Community Centre (Arena B)

Address: 1050 Sandalwood Pky W, Brampton ON L7A 0K9

Date: Friday, October 4th

Time: 8:00 PM

Preseason Game 2

Location: Earnscliffe Rec Centre (Pad 2)

Address: 44 Eastbourne Dr, Brampton ON L6T 3M2

Date: Saturday, October 5th

Time: 5:00 PM

A $5.00 flat entry fee will be charged for both preseason games. Kids wearing a Brampton minor hockey jersey get in for free! Space is limited, so get there early!

The Beast have a new look for the 2019-20 season, with a fresh new logo and three new jerseys! Pre-order yours now to ensure you get the jersey and size you want!

ECHL Stories from September 26, 2019

