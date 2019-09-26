K-Wings Add Three Michigan Rookies

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the team has signed three rookies to the roster, including forwards Brennan Sanford and Craig Pefley, as well as defenseman Cory Dunn.

Sanford, 24, joined the K-Wings late in 2018-19 and played in two games after finishing his college career at Michigan State University. The Holt, Michigan native appeared in 138 games for the Spartans and was an Assistant Captain as a junior and senior. Prior to attending MSU, he split his junior career between the Kalamazoo Jr. K-Wings and Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League, and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League.

"I'm excited to return to Kalamazoo for my first full year of pro hockey after joining the Wings at the end of last season," said Sanford. "Kalamazoo is a great organization and I'm looking forward to contributing to the success of the team."

Pefley, 24, skated in two games for the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers towards the end of 2018-19 after completing his senior season at Ferris State University. The Columbus, Michigan native appeared in 78 games during his career with the Bulldogs, totaling 41 points (13g, 28a) and 104 penalty minutes. He was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team as a sophomore in 2016-17.

"I'm very excited to sign with a storied organization like Kalamazoo and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to prove myself in my first professional season," said Pefley. "As a Michigan guy, it's also great to be close to home and spend some time giving back to a community I am familiar with."

Dunn, 25, also got a taste of ECHL hockey near the end of last season, for the eventual Kelly Cup Champion Newfoundland Growlers. He notched five assists in seven games for the Growlers after finishing his senior season at Division III Adrian College. The Trenton, Michigan native posted 128 points (23g, 105a) in just 116 games for the Bulldogs and was named a Division III First Team All-American, and also named to the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association's All-Conference and All-Tournament teams. Dunn was a teammate of Sanford's in 2013-14 with the Austin Bruins.

"I'm very excited to start my first full pro season with a great organization like Kalamazoo," said Dunn. "I'm very eager for camp to start and to help be a piece to the puzzle. It seems like a great group of guys and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish."

A full training camp roster will be announced prior to Monday's first practice, as Kalamazoo prepares for its season opener Saturday, Oct. 12 at Fort Wayne. Two preseason games are scheduled against the Toledo Walleye on Friday, Oct. 4 at Wings Event Center and Saturday, Oct. 5 at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game. Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $10.

