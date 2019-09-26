Oilers Add Pair of American Rookies

September 26, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Thursday the team has signed rookie forwards Craig Puffer and Canon Pieper to the roster.

Puffer, 24, joins the Oilers after playing five games with the Indy Fuel at the end of the 2018-19 season. The Greenwich, CT native played his college hockey at the University of Vermont, compiling 54 points (22G, 32A) in 142 career games with the Catamounts. The 5'9, 170 lbs. forward played one season of junior hockey in the BCHL, posting a perfect point-per-game average - 58 points (29G, 29A) in 58 games with the Chilliwack Chiefs.

"We're excited to see what Puffer can do," head coach Rob Murray said. "He had good offensive instincts in college, but now it's about adjusting to the pro game. He had a quick taste of this level at the end of last year with Indy, so he knows what to expect coming in."

Pieper, 25, joins the Oilers straight from the collegiate ranks. The Roseville, MN native began his college career at Quinnipiac University in 2014-15 before transferring to the University of Maine for his final two seasons of eligibility. Between the two schools, Pieper posted 16 points (4G, 12A) in 67 games. Like Puffer, Pieper spent one season in the BCHL, tallying an impressive 66 points (33G, 33A) in 57 games with the Coquitlam Express. Prior to playing in the BCHL, the 5'11, 190 lbs. forward spent two seasons in the USHL with the Chicago Steel and Indiana Ice.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what Pieper has," head coach Rob Murray said. "Quinnipiac and Maine are both great programs, meaning he's faced good competition. He's a good skater and will get an opportunity to contribute at the pro level ."

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

