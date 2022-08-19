Rush Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush announced on Friday the team's promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season.

OCTOBER

Opening Weekend will take place on October 28-29 against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Rush kick off the 15th season in franchise history and on Friday night there will be a rally towel waiting for you at your seat, courtesy of Denny Menholt Auto Group, and a magnet schedule giveaway at the door, courtesy of Stuart Martin Real Estate Team! Plus, come out early for a free pre-game party, featuring a trunk or treat for the kids! Then, on Saturday, make sure to join us as we retire the jersey of a Rush legend. Get there early to get a replica of the banner that's being raised to the rafters, thanks to Bluepeak!

NOVEMBER

Join us in honoring those who have served, both from the Black Hills and the entire state of South Dakota, at Veterans Appreciation Night on Friday, November 11 against the Idaho Steelheads. Then, the following night on Saturday, November 12, also against Idaho, get your best chirps ready for Wheel, Snipe, Celly night! Former pro hockey player and actor from the hit Hulu series "Shoresy" Terry Ryan will be in attendance! Two weeks later on Saturday, November 26, we'll make The Monument Ice Arena feel like Dutton Ranch on Yellowstone Night! The Rush will wear specialty jerseys for their clash with Kansas City and your night on the ranch.

DECEMBER

We start the Holiday season on Saturday, December 10 with the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night along with Rush Gives Back, sponsored by Black Hills Energy. Not only are fans encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to toss onto the ice when Rapid City scores its first goal, all tickets for the game will be $30, and the team will donate $5 per ticket to local charities in the Black Hills. Then, ring in the New Year with us on New Year's Eve with Scooby Doo Night! The team will wear specialty jerseys, so grab the gang, hop in the Mystery Machine and come check out the Rush against the Tulsa Oilers!

JANUARY

January's slate of home games kicks off with Nugget's Birthday celebration on Friday, January 6 against the Utah Grizzlies. One night later, the Rush will recognize local heroes in the community with First Responders Night. Then, on Saturday, January 21, saddle up for the annual Rodeo & Ag Night, sponsored by Gold Buckle Beer! We will celebrate the state sport of South Dakota, wear specialty jerseys, and give fans a chance to meet some of South Dakota's finest cowboys, cowgirls and rodeo queens.

FEBRUARY

Saturday, February 18 will feature the annual Rush Fights Cancer Night, presented by Vitalant. The team will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game against the Toledo Walleye, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Monument Health Foundation.

MARCH

Give him the chair! On Saturday, March 11, it's Wrestling Night, featuring a special appearance from a professional wrestler! Join us as the Rush get rowdy against the Wichita Thunder. Later in the month on Saturday, March 18, it's a great night for the kids with Pirates & Princesses Night! Get there early before the Rush take on the Tulsa Oilers to get your kids a free youth jersey! Then, on Sunday, March 19 we tone things down a bit for Sensory Friendly Night! Join us as we support the Hockey is for Everyone movement and ensure that Rush fans who might struggle with the bells and whistles that come with a typical game can enjoy the fastest game on ice in person! And on Friday, March 31, it's time to get rowdy for College Night! Put on your school's colors and get loud like a student section when the Rush take on the Allen Americans!

APRIL

On Saturday, April 1 against the Allen Americans, the Rush celebrate the brave men and women in our nation's armed forces with Military Appreciation Night. The team will don specialty jerseys for what is always one of the most powerful evenings of the season. Then, on Friday, April 14, it's time to get in the island state of mind for Margaritaville Night against the Idaho Steelheads. And finally, we close out the regular season against Idaho on Saturday, April 15, with Racing Night. Rev your engines and get to the pregame car show before the Rush clash with the Steelheads.

