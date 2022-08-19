Tough Forward Perepeluk Inks Deal with Norfolk

(Norfolk Admirals) Forward Reid Perepeluk with the Kansas City Mavericks(Norfolk Admirals)

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Friday morning that forward Reid Perepeluk has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Perepeluk, 22, joins the Admirals after spending most of his 2021-22 season with the Kansas City Mavericks. In 52 games with the Mavericks, he posted five points (all assists) and 61 penalty minutes.

Before joining Kansas City, he played in two games with the AHL's Stockton Heat (now known as the Calgary Wranglers).

The Yorkton, SK native played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) before turning pro in 2021-22. His WHL career began with the Prince George Cougars where he played 96 career games and registered 19 points. In January 2020, Perepeluk was sent to the Brandon Wheat Kings where he would finish his WHL career.

