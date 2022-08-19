Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that single game tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season.

The 2022-23 home schedule is perfect for families, as 33 of the 36 contests will be played on weekends and holidays. To make those games even better, there will be some awesome new promotions, as well as plenty of returning promotions which fans know and love.

The "Big 6" are the biggest and best promotions of the season, and that set of games begin with Opening Night - Saturday, October 22nd, when the Nailers take on the Toledo Walleye in a playoff re-match. The ZOOperstars will be bringing their hilarious inflatable characters to WesBanco Arena, such as Mario Lemule and Squidney Crosby, who will dance, perform acrobatics, do various tricks, and interact with the fans, creating a show that entertains adults and kids alike. Magnetic schedules will also be given away at the season opener.

Next up is Holiday Palooza on Saturday, December 3rd against the Fort Wayne Komets. Fans will be able to check out gift ideas in the Small Business Village, where local businesses can show their ideas for the perfect holiday gift. Kids will have the opportunity to meet their favorite holiday characters, and write their letters to Santa. The team will wear specialty jerseys designed like ugly Christmas sweaters, and that night will also feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Then, on Saturday, January 14th, WesBanco Arena will transform into the Wizarding World of the Wheeling Nailers, as the home team looks to cast a spell on the visiting Cincinnati Cyclones during the first ever Wizards & Wands Night. To commemorate the night, there will be a wand giveaway, fans will get an Wizard School Acceptance Letter, the team will wear specialty jerseys, and the arena will be divided into four different houses. So, settle back, grab a cup of Butter Beer, and enjoy the hockey, as well as some Quidditch during intermission.

This will be the 25th season that the Nailers are affiliated with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Saturday, February 11th will be the night to celebrate that, as Wheeling hosts the Norfolk Admirals on Pittsburgh Penguins Night. There will be a special appearance from a former Penguins player, a Penguins themed giveaway, specialty jerseys, and a visit from Penguins mascot Iceburgh.

On Saturday, March 11th, the Nailers will go country, as they battle the Fort Wayne Komets on Country Night. The Blame My Roots Festival will bring live music to the game, there will be a can koozie giveaway, and the team will wear specialty jerseys.

Finally, the 2022-23 regular season will come to an end on Saturday, April 8th with Fan Appreciation Night. Various prizes will be given out throughout the evening, there will be a jersey auction in which fans will get the jerseys directly off of the players' backs, and to celebrate Easter Weekend, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt.

Stay tuned for more fun promotions to come, as we approach two months until the start of the season.

Season memberships and Big 6 ticket plans are also available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

