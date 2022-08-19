Steelheads Ink Cody Haiskanen, Michael Pastujov to 2022-23 Roster

August 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with defenseman Cody Haiskanen and forward Michael Pastujov via Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Both skaters mark the first non-returning players announced to the upcoming roster and the first collegiate signings of the off-season.

Haiskanen, 25, completed his collegiate career at Cornell University in 2021-22, earning one goal and five assists for six points with a plus-four rating in 30 games while serving as one of the team's tri-captains. The Fargo, N.D. native played four seasons beginning in the 2017-18 season and earned 18 points (4g, 14a) with 38 penalty minutes and a plus-25 rating in 105 collegiate games while aiding the Big Red to two ECAC Regular Season Championships in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-4 defenseman played with his hometown junior team, the Fargo Force in 2016-17 and also earned a MJHL Championship in 2015-16 with the Portage Terriers.

Pastujov, 22, finished his graduate season at the University of Michigan during the 2021-22 season, tallying 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points with one power play goal, one shorthanded goal, four game-winning goals, and a plus-15 rating in 42 games while serving as an assistant captain and helping the team to a B1G Championship. The Bradenton, Fla. product finish tied for third on the Wolverines in game-winners while sitting in the top-six in goals scored in his graduate campaign. Over his five-year collegiate career, he posted 72 points (35g, 37a) with five power play goals and a plus-36 rating during 147 games and was an assistant captain during his final two campaigns.

The 6-foot forward also played two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) in 2015-16 and 2016-17 alongside former Steelheads goaltender Adam Scheel ('21-'22) and a host of NHL prospects, and he was a member of the gold medal-winning 2017 U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup team while adding nine points in five games and leading the tournament in assists (six). He is the younger brother of Nick Pastujov, who played with the Kansas City Mavericks in 2021-22.

Haiskanen and Pastujov are the first two non-returning players for the upcoming season and mark 12 players announced for the organization. The pair join Captain A.J. White, forwards Jack Becker, Colton Kehler, Willie Knierim, Justin Misiak, Jordan Timmons and Zach Walker; and defensemen Darren Brady, Matt Stief and Cory Thomas on the training camp roster.

Announcements regarding future signings will be made at a later date.

The 2022-23 season schedule is here! Get a jump start on next season by locking in your partial or full season seats with a 2022-23 Season Ticket Plan! Contact the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 and ask about securing your seat ahead of the team's return this Fall! Follow the Steelheads throughout the summer months on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.