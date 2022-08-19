Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Ethan Somoza

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed forward Ethan Somoza ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Somoza, 26, re-signs with Greenville after rocketing himself into professional hockey by tallying 13 points (2g, 11a) in 11 games for the Swamp Rabbits in the closing stages of the 2021-22 season. In his first seven games for Greenville, the Simi Valley, CA native recorded five multi-point nights and at least a point in each of those seven games.

Before turning pro in March of 2022, Somoza captained the Bemidji State Beavers in back-to-back seasons and concluded his collegiate career with his best performance for the Beavers, posting 22 points (10g, 12a) in 38 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Somoza played to seasons in the USHL with the Bloomington Thunder after two seasons with the Firbanks Ice Dogs of the NAHL, who he would help to lift the Robertson Cup in 2014.

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

