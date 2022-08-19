Blades Sign Forward Cam Darcy

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced today the signing of forward Cameron Darcy for the 2022-23 season.

Darcy, 28, joins the Blades after spending six seasons in the American Hockey League. Drafted 185th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Darcy brings experience from four American Hockey League teams including Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets, San Antonio Rampage and Binghamton Devils.

In the 2016-17 season, Darcy also played 20 games for the Kalamazoo Wings, his only previous stop in the ECHL, finishing with eight goals and 27 assists in 27 games.

Before turning professional, Darcy played two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2013 to 2015, making appearances with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and the Sherbrooke Phoenix. Darcy tallied 48 goals and 62 assists in 88 games with Cape Breton, while registering 25 goals and 29 assists in 43 games with Sherbrooke. In addition, he served as a team alternate captain with Cape Breton for the 2013-14 season.

The South Boston, Massachusetts native spent the 2012-13 season playing collegiately at Northeastern University and junior hockey for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League. In nine games with Northeastern, Darcy registered two assists.

Playing for Muskegon, he went on to tally 12 goals and 19 assists in 45 games. Darcy also played 61 games with the U.S. National Development Team, recording 13 goals and six assists from 2010 through 2012.

