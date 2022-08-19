Cairns Re-Signs to Continue Development as a Cyclone

August 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has signed defenseman Matt Cairns for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Cairns, 24, entered his first professional season on an AHL contract with Rochester last year but spent the bulk of his 2021-22 campaign in Cincinnati. Cairns has been signed to an ECHL contract with the Cyclones ahead of this season.

"I got excited once I got off the phone with Payner (Jason Payne) and officially signed to come back to Cincinnati," said Cairns. "This season I just want to be somebody who is so steady and so solid that the coach can put me out on the ice for any situation. I'm so excited to get back to Cincinnati and be in front of our fans. I'm excited for the atmosphere and the energy they provide and hopefully this year we can give them a little more."

"Coming off an American League (AHL) contract and being in his first pro season, Matt's progression throughout the year was evident," said Coach Payne. "He played a lot of minutes for us and will continue to do so for this upcoming season. He was an NHL draft pick for a reason. He's got the tools to be extremely successful and we look forward to working with him and seeing his growth continue."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.