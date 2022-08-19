K-Wings Announce 5th Annual Fan-Designed Jersey Contest Winner

August 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday the winner of the team's Fifth Annual Fan-Designed Jersey Contest, presented by Discover Kalamazoo.

Following another record setting year of fan votes, the jersey designed by Brooks Freeman was chosen as the winner. The jersey will be worn by the K-Wings on December 31, 2022 versus the Newfoundland Growlers.

"The K-Wings organization looks forward to the Fan Design contest each summer," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "The fans always deliver great designs and this year's entries did not disappoint. Brooks' design encompassed a fresh reimagined look for our 48-year-old franchise, and I look forward to seeing the jerseys come to life on the ice on December 31."

Fans were encouraged to submit a 'K-Wings Reimagined' jersey & sock design. The design couldn't incorporate any part of the K-Wings current design or logo.

"When they saw the idea was to reinvent the Wings, I just kind of started playing around," Freeman said. "I thought something kind of like a wordmark logo would look cool, kind of emphasizing speed and flight. And then the striping also follows that kind of emphasis of speed and kind of flight, too."

The prize for winning this year's contest includes tickets to the Dec. 31 game, a K-Wings Fan Experience, and the opportunity to be the Puck Dropper of the Game. Freeman also receives his designed jersey with personalized name plate and number of choice.

"I fell in love with graphic design by designing sports jerseys, logos and stuff back in high school," Freeman said. "So, it's cool that I get to see my own jersey worn in the [ECHL]."

Freeman's designed jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds to be donated to local organizations or charities, immediately following the conclusion of the game.

A full 2022-23 promotional schedule will be revealed in the coming weeks, and single-game tickets will go on sale in early September.

The K-Wings open the 2023-23 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center. Fans can guarantee seats to the Home Opener by purchasing a Home Opener Ticket Package or securing a Season Ticket Plan.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.