Nick Master Re-Signs with Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced the signing one of their leading scorers from 2021-22 on Friday, as forward Nick Master makes his return for a fourth season. Master was the top assist producer on the Mariners last season, and their second overall leading scorer.

Although he's been with the Mariners since the end of the team's inaugural campaign, last season was Master's first full one with the team. He appeared in 57 games, and put up 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists). He finished 7th in the ECHL in rookie scoring and was named the Mariners "Rookie of the Year." He was also one of the top playoff performers on the team, with three goals in the six-game series against the Reading Royals - tied for the most on the team along with Cam Askew. Master also had two brief American Hockey League stints last season, appearing in one game each for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Springfield Thunderbirds.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to Maine," said Master. "Seeing how the city of Portland rallied being us during the playoffs was really amazing. I can't wait to build off last year's success and bring that experience to hopefully bring a championship to Portland!"

The Bromall, PA native initially joined the Mariners late in the 2018-19 season after finishing his college career at the University of Massachusetts - Lowell. He had an impressive start to his Mariners career, with seven points in his first eight pro games. He then re-signed in Maine the following summer but suffered a season-ending wrist injury just six games into the 2019-20 season. Master played in the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2020-21 as the Mariners were dormant, skating in 36 games for the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Master played at UMass-Lowell from 2015-19, scoring 21 career collegiate goals with 47 assists in a total of 150 games. Prior to college, he played two seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League and three in the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers program.

Master is the tenth player revealed on the 2022-23 Mariners roster

