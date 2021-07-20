Run Parade Ends in Indians Favor, 12-11

INDIANAPOLIS - In a high-scoring battle that featured 23 total runs, 29 hits - 15 for extra bases - and 10 innings, the Indianapolis Indians narrowly edged the Toledo Mud Hens, 12-11.

The Indians 12 runs and 15 hits each tied highs for the 2021 season. It was the second consecutive game Indy put up 12 runs after beating Omaha on Sunday, 12-5.

With the bases loaded and an out yet to be recorded in the bottom of the 10th inning, Joe Hudson singled to left field on the first pitch thrown to him to drive in the winning Indianapolis run. It was the Indians sixth one-run game in their last seven contests since the beginning of the homestand that started July 13.

Facing an early 3-0 lead following three extra-base hits off James Marvel in the top of the first inning, it didn't take long for the Indians (33-32) to rally. They sent all nine batters to the plate and put up five runs on six hits - four doubles - to take a lead in the bottom of the first.

Indianapolis held that momentum through the next two frames. Anthony Alford, Bligh Madris and Dee-Strange Gordon each homered to score three runs in the second and one in the third, extending the Indians lead to 9-3.

Following three consecutive scoring innings for the Indians, the Mud Hens (36-29) flipped the script with three of their own. They put up two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth inning to tie the game at 9-9, capped off by a two-out, three-run home run off the bat of Christin Stewart. They took back the lead with two more runs in the sixth.

Following back-to-back two-out walks in the bottom of the eighth inning, Alford notched his third extra-base hit of the night to score Hudson and Strange-Gordon. Strange-Gordon stretched his legs on the play, blowing past the stop sign held up by coach Gustavo Omana at third base to score the game-tying run.

Joe Jacques and Blake Weiman (W, 2-0) combined to allow just one baserunner in the final two innings. Jason Foley (L, 0-1) faced three batters in the bottom of the 10th inning and didn't record an out before the Indians walked off for a sixth time this season.

The contest was the Indians' seventh extra-inning game in their last 17 home games. They are now 5-2 in those games dating back to June 17 vs. Memphis.

The Indians and Mud Hens will turn around and play a 1:35 PM ET game at Victory Field on Wednesday. RHP Shelby Miller (1-0, 4.20) will make his first start since joining the Indians roster, and Toledo has yet to name a starter.

